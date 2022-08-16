Northeast Ohio native creates job site to help moms return to work on their own terms

CLEVELAND — Being a mom is a full-time job, as it is.

But these days, with the ongoing pandemic and being cooped up at home for so long, many moms are looking for a side hustle or a new venture.

One online marketplace is working to help moms rediscover their independence, step outside of their comfort zone, and do it entirely on their own terms.

It's called "Bus Stop Mamas".

It's basically a virtual job bank for moms seeking part-time or full-time work.

The CEO and founder, as well as her husband, are Northeast Ohio natives.

They're now helping local moms re-enter the workforce with flexibility.

"Designed for Moms by a former Northeast Ohio Mom herself "is the motto.

Parma-born and Akron University alumni Mary Kay Ziniewicz founded and created the online jobs marketplace "Bus Stop Mamas" back in 2019.

Ziniewicz, who was working from home in Minnesota, quickly realized the talent pool around her was incredibly strong and untapped.

While dropping her daughter off at the bus stop and chatting with neighborhood moms who ditched the nine to five to raise their kids--she noticed a resounding feeling of wanting to do more but feeling a sense of defeat.

"I thought-- Oh, my gosh, there's all this incredible talent at the bus stops. And many of these women had attempted to go back to work to no avail," said Ziniewicz.

Bus Stop Mamas now connects moms directly with businesses that need their talent.

From Mamas with GEDs to PhDs--it's stress-free and moms have total control of their destiny.

"We have moms of all ages in our network at all different moments of time in our children's evolution as people," said Ziniewicz.

Ziniewicz created the concept to prove moms can truly have it all and do it on their own terms.

She says that the numbers of moms fleeing the workforce speak volumes.

-Data shows that 43% of women left their jobs after having their first child.

-Three million moms quit their jobs during the pandemic to stay at home.

Medina mom Jeanne Merchant experienced a whirlwind of ups and downs in her career.

A mentor and friend suggested the site to her-- knowing she needed flexibility-- so she could still succeed and care for her now 5-year-old son.

"The gratitude is so immense. I don't know where I would be like without having found the right opportunity at the right time," said Merchant.

Bus Stop Mamas has now partnered with Discount Drug Marts across Northeast Ohio to help navigate the competitive field but do it with ease and grace.

"It offers the ability for moms that are looking for part-time work or even full-time work. But the key is flexibility," said Craig Kwasniewski, Director of Human Resources Discount Drug Mart.

There is no application process or necessary cover upload on the site.

Instead, you click "introduce me" and you connect directly with the prospective employer via email.

Merchant says her gratitude is beyond words and she's grateful to have balance and still be there for her little guy.

"I think that having it all is realizing what's in front of you and putting your attention on it."

Bus Stop Mamas is totally free.

It's all about your own terms.

Moms get an updated email with job openings each Tuesday.

Ziniewicz says they have also placed a few dads into jobs.

If you want to check out the full site, click here:

Career reentry | Bus Stop Mamas, LLC

