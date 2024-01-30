ODOT, city crews working to patch up potholes with break in weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Right now there is an all-out effort is underway to patch up potholes across town.

As the weather begins to break—ODOT and City of Cleveland crews are laser-focused on some of the worst-hit spots across town.

They're doing the best they can considering the conditions, and officials say they're focused on getting as many filled as possible before a full-scale permanent fix is made when temperatures warm up.

After a rough winter already, potholes are forming just about everywhere.

"We're filling all the potholes up so no one can pop a tire," said Alan Jackson with ODOT.

News 5 rode along and followed ODOT crews as they got to work.

They showed us the problem spots, patching up tire busters along major interstates, bridges, and on and off ramps.

Getting a jump start on the process is vital.

"If we don't keep up with it people are gonna pop their tires and are gonna be calling in left and right," Jackson said.

ODOT reports crews will be out across the state over the next several weeks repairing as many potholes as the weather permits.

They’re currently using a temporary cold patch until a more permanent solution can be made to the roads in warmer temperatures.

The ideal time for repairs is on dry days when the temperature is at least 40 degrees.

But at the moment—this patch-up job will work for now.

The City of Cleveland is also working to get a jump start on the roads.

They have up to a dozen crews working to fill potholes across more than 10 thousand streets.

Between the freeze-thaw cycles, consistent salting and plowing—the roads have taken a beating.

ODOT is asking all drivers to ditch the distractions and pay close attention as the crews will be out and about in the coming days and weeks.

"Give us some room. We need to be safe. We don't need to die out here," Jackson said.

To report a pothole, you can contact the City of Cleveland Citizen Support Specialists at 3-1-1 or 216-664-2000.

More information can be found here.

To report damage from a pothole to ODOT, click here.