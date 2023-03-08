ODOT survey asks for driver feedback on how road repairs should be funded in near future

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is exploring new ways to pay for bridge and road repairs across the state.

The agency wants your feedback and is circulating a survey online asking for immediate input on how future projects should be funded as driver patterns continue to evolve over time.

News 5 spoke with several drivers, and they collectively agreed repairs and construction are necessary statewide.

However, they weren't completely on board with the proposals and called for different means of funding the projects.

"Already paying enough taxes at this point," resident Fernandez Baldwin said.

"I think it's sort of stupid for something like that," Ed Dulach of Brookpark said.

Most of the funding for Ohio's roads and bridges comes directly from the state's gas tax.

It currently sits at 38.5 cents per gallon for gas.

It's 47 cents per gallon for diesel.

ODOT says the problem is that more Ohioans over time are driving electric and fuel-efficient cars.

They're not buying as much gas—creating a gap in funding for projects.

"I think we need to take a hard look and understand whether or not we are being efficient with our spending," Quntinon Lawman of Parma said.

The survey looks at new potential options for funding road repairs.

Option 1 is RAISING THE GAS TAX.

This was already done back in 2019.

However, officials say the problem is those who can't afford a newer fuel-efficient car pay a larger chunk of money.

Option 2 is RAISING REGISTRATION FEES FOR ALL CARS.

Hybrid and electric drivers already pay a higher fee, according to ODOT.

Quinton Lawman told News 5 he shelled out $250 for his registration because he drives an electric car.

He's now asking when it will end and how is it fair for drivers who choose to be more fuel efficient.

"I don't mind paying a little bit more for my registration to pay my fair share. That's fine. It should be noted that the sticker price on EVS is also higher, and taxes go to infrastructure," Lawman said.

Option 3 is a MILAGE-BASED USER FEE.

This would charge drivers on how many miles they drive vs how much they consume.

ODOT says this makes sure everyone pays their fair share regardless of the car's make or age.

Dulach who is retired and on a fixed income, says he understands there is a clear issue.

But he says he can't make sense of how this would work for the long term.

"None of the above. I want none of the above," Dulach said.

To complete the survey and for more information, click here.

