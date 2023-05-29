Ohio City's historic Vitrolite building reopens as multi-use space owned, operated entirely by females

OHIO CITY, Ohio — The future is small businesses, with strong community roots in Ohio City.

News 5 recently highlighted the alcohol-free bar and hangout "Verbena" opening up in the historic Hingetown neighborhood.

Now—two female entrepreneurs are making their mark with a multi-million-dollar, multi-use space that will bring dozens of jobs to the area.

They hope this will continue to drive people to town.

The owners say "The Vitrolite" has something for everyone, whether you're working out, hanging out, or need a place to take your kids.

It's a passion project that aims to inspire others to take a chance on themselves and invest in the community they love.

"When our neighbors walk through these doors, we want them to feel like it's an extension of their home and their community," Anne Hartnett, Co-Founder of Harness Collective and Founder of Harness Cycle said.

Northeast Ohio moms Anne Hartnett and Andria Loczi poured their hearts and souls into transforming the historic Vitrolite building along Church Avenue into a neighborhood destination.

The owners and operators of real estate development firm Harness Collective are sticking with tradition and calling their community investment "The Vitrolite".

It will bring seven new retail operators to Ohio City's Hingetown neighborhood.

"The Vitrolite being our first project is a space where folks can come in, they can move together. They can eat, gather and play together. It's really a space for the whole family," Andria Loczi, Co-Founder of Harness Collective said.

From the ground up—they revitalized the building.

It previously housed an art restoration facility and before that, it was the Vitrolite Glass Company.

As they perfected the project, Loczi and Hartnett discovered it had even more purpose and power.

"We're really excited to say that this project is 100% female developed. 100% female-operated. Minority-owned. And we did take out a small group of investors as well, and are excited to say those are all female as well," Hartnett said.

On the ground floor, is Hartnett's newly opened Harness Cycle. It's where the duo became friends roughly a decade ago.

The business took an in-person hiatus during the pandemic, but it's back and stronger than ever.

Harness Cycle is a sprawling studio with bikes and equipment that will get your heart rate up.

Steps away, there's an Italian-inspired cafe.

Patron Saint offers an all-day menu and aperitivo bar.

The ceilings and original architecture have been preserved like most of the building.

Upstairs—there's an open-collaborative event space, available for art viewings and community rentals.

Down the Hall is Soul Yoga.

It's a yoga studio that presents a natural lit view while you work out.

"From the colors of the walls. She didn't want a white box. She really wanted something that represents color," Loczi said.

While you're getting your workout in, you can take your children to the kid's area dubbed "a play and stay."

Hartnett says it's a community investment.

"We know that when women have money—good things happen. They notoriously give back to the community," Hartnett said.

The duo says regardless of your background or hobby, they want The Vitrolite to be a community space, perfect for anyone, at any age.

Long-time Ohio City resident and business owner Kevin Smyth is eager to see it take shape and potentially be a jumping point for other female and minority business owners.

"Helping get the community healthy and all these opportunities, as well as the cafe. I mean how cool is that," Smyth said.

Once all is said, The Vitrolite will employ at least 70 people between the multiple businesses.

"When you experience something at the Vitrolite Building we hope that you take that with you when you leave and do great things," Loczi said.

The Vitrolite is officially open to the public.

Patron Saint will open in the near future.

The project isn't done just yet though.

There are plans to transform the basement into a spa/relaxation space which will open sometime in 2024.

For more information, click here.