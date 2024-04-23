Old Hard Rock Cafe transforms into out-of-this-world Astro Restaurant at Tower City

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It's a new chapter for an old restaurant in downtown Cleveland.

The Hard Rock Cafe went out of business years ago.

A fresh set of owners has since taken over, and they're opening up a spot serving "out of this world food" that they say will teleport you to a place you longed for.

The Astro Restaurant at Tower City officially opens on Tuesday.

The new owners see a bright future here in Cleveland.

They say the location is iconic and offers up countless moments that will have you snapping pictures and celebrating the city.

"Definitely historic. That's what we're gonna call it! Historic Tower City," Andre Scott, Managing Partner of The Astro Restaurant/The Haunted House Restaurant, said.

It's one small step for man and one giant leap for, well, you, get it.

Space, science fiction and superhero worlds collide the moment you step inside the new Astro Restaurant in Tower City.

"The keyword you said is vibe. You're gonna come down here for your birthday, celebration, kinda like Haunted House. More so you're gonna put your nightlife outfit on," Scott said.

From the star-covered ceiling to the walls splashed with colorful murals of characters from Star Wars, Star Trek, Transformers, The Jetsons and more.

The sci-fi-themed restaurant is intended to be next level from Scott and his team who are responsible for the Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland Heights.

"You're gonna really have fun, enjoy cocktails, you're gonna have-- the food is amazing, plating is amazing," Scott said.

While Cleveland Rocks, any signs of the former Hard Rock Cafe, which closed eight years ago, are long gone.

"We will be adding some animatronics. Eight foot by eight and a half Bumblebee in here," Scott said.

They hope to match the old vibrance but with aliens, astronauts and memorabilia in this new era.

"Will Smith right behind me is what stands out. Big Willy style! Can't go wrong with that," Scott said.

Their Men in Black-themed Bar offers several cozy seats where you can take a load off and sip on something special.

Scott says the true magic is happening in the back of the house with Chef Colleen De La Paz and Chef Aaron, who are perfecting each dish for your elevated dining experience.

They're serving up shareable mussels.

WEWS

"They are mussels in a white wine butter sauce with fresh herbs tomatoes and chalets," De La Paz said.

The vegan stuffed spaghetti squash with ratatouille topped with fried pasta, mile-high challenger burger, crab cakes, wings, shrimp and grits, those succulent peach Hennessy ribs are scoring high marks on the menu.

"Those are like sticky, good, juicy... It's sweet smoky, hickory smoke in there," De La Paz said.

The menu is space themed and pays homage to countless pop culture references of past and present.

Scott says the future is bright here.

He hopes the restaurant begins a renaissance at a place he loved as a child and teen, as well.

"We just wanna collaborate with Dan Gilbert and the Bedrock Group and just bring Tower City and downtown Cleveland back because they got it going and the trajectory is high," Scott said.

The Astro Restaurant is open six days a week.

They are hiring for upwards of 60 jobs.

For more information, click here.

