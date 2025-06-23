Over 40,000 customers without power in Northeast Ohio on one of the hottest days of the year

CLEVELAND — A heat wave is not the time of year when you want to lose power, but unfortunately, residents in Cuyahoga, Summit and Geauga counties are dealing with an outage.

Customers affected as of 1:45 PM:



Cuyahoga 21,927

Summit 20,676

Geauga 1,900

The first outages today happened in Lakewood and Cleveland.

Residents in these areas are no strangers to power outages.

It was early January when we first reported multiple power outages across West Park and Lakewood.

Now, they’re happening again—and residents are fed up:

When the power goes out, it can last anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours. In January, residents were worried about the cold. Now, it’s the heat.

Our meteorologists are warning people about the heat today:



