One-day expungement and record sealing event happening Thursday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland area non-profit that helps with legal services and three local government offices are working together to host another one-day sealing expungement clinic Thursday.

The event is happening at the Estabrook Recreation Center on Fulton Road in Cleveland.

It all comes on the heels of a new law taking effect, allowing Mayor Justin Bibb to continue marijuana expungement reforms.

LegalWorks, the Cleveland Prosecutor, and Cleveland Clerk of Courts Earle B. Turner teamed up for this second expungement and record sealing clinic.

Folks who qualify can get their records sealed and expunge convictions by Cleveland Municipal Court judges on the same day.

Only misdemeanors and non-violent offenses—including pending or closed marijuana cases can be expunged.

DUIs, sex offenses, violent felony convictions, and traffic offenses cannot be sealed.

Officials say this is so important because often times these minor offenses become major barriers to opportunities.

"Just being able to have that clean slate and that not leaning over your head is major. Even with housing, a lot of times, depending on where you want to live, they'll look at those past convictions, and getting your record sealed can help you get new housing, better employment," Lauryn Durham Member of the Norman S. Minor Bar Association said.

Bibb previously worked on legislation that would remove those barriers in the form of Ohio Senate Bill 288.

It became law earlier this week.

Bibb now aims to have the records sealed of more than four thousand people convicted of minor misdemeanor marijuana offenses.

Those people will be notified through the mail that motions have been filed on their behalf.

"We are truly serious about holistic criminal justice reform in the city and also make sure that we'll give you that second chance that they deserve," Bibb said.

Thursday's expungement clinic is first come, first serve.

Background checks will be done on-site.

Registration at Estabrook starts at 9 a.m.

The event runs until 5 p.m.

The previous one-day sealing clinic back in 2022 was held at the Glenville Recreation Center and drew more than 300 people.