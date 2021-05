PARMA, Ohio — A person has died after a fire in Parma.

The fire happened at 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Dawnwood Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they saw light smoke from the structure.

After they were able to get inside the home, they found heavy smoke and were able to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters said they were able to locate one person who died.

The cause of the fire is unknown.