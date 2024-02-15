Pack your bags, travel in 2024 predicted to be 'record breaking'

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — As the saying goes, there's no place like home.

But sometimes the travel bug bites, and you just want a change of scenery.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank broke down the trends we're expecting to see in the new year and the destinations you might want to consider before booking.

A lot of people plan to book a getaway, as two words are likely to describe travel in 2024 – record-breaking, as "revenge travel" post-pandemic shutdowns continue.

"This year is going to be big," said Katy Nastro with Going. "We help people explore and travel the world one amazing flight deal at a time."

Going recently released its State of Travel 2024.

"And we know based on our State of Travel report, that even with inflation and things feeling more expensive, travel is still a priority for people," said Nastro.

More than 50% of people surveyed said they are expecting to pay more for travel in 2024 and they're finding that money no matter what.

"Some respondents said that they would be willing to give up Netflix or streaming services," said Nastro.

For avid traveler Michele Smolin, hopping on a plane is very important.

"It's one of my top priorities, period," said Smolin.

She said nothing would stand in the way of her getting away.

"I'm willing to pay for something that brings me joy," said Smolin.

Despite a spike in airfare and transportation costs, Smolin’s calendar for 2024 is filling up.

"I just go where I wanna go."

Smolin takes roughly five or six trips a year, which she said creates some concern for her family.

“My mother is always concerned I’m going to get fired, my 92-year-old mother," said Smolin.

While there's expected to be a big uptick in international travel this year, some domestic destinations are gaining in popularity like Lexington, Kentucky.

"It's definitely a foodie destination to watch for in 2024," said Nastro.

You may also want to put the desert southwest on your map if you're looking to escape the crowds and unwind.

"You can definitely get your spa on in various places like the Pueblo Cultural Centers, Rainwater Wellness Spa in New Mexico," said Nastro.

Nastro also said to catch some southern hospitality and music history in Macon, Georgia.

"It's a small city, but, you know, it's really the birthplace of southern rock and roll," said Nastro.

Regardless of where Americans are going this year, Smolin's travel agent, Dawn Scadlock, with Flite II Travel in Beachwood is doing her best to keep up with the number of people in Northeast Ohio looking to getaway.

"Last year, December, January, we're booking five times as much as we did last year. That's how incredible. I mean, travel has not let up. It's overwhelming,” said Scadlock.

As for who is not surprised, Smolin, who says for so many people, including herself, travel brings so much joy.

"Travel gives me glimpses into other people's worlds, different cultures and different experiences and food and it broadens my life, which I think is essential as a human," said Smolin.

The State of Travel survey also asked about pet peeves people have while flying.

The worst offense, coming in at 27%, was when a fellow passenger has a cough or cold and does not wear a mask, 15% said someone not using headphones to listen to music, and at 11%, when the person in front of you reclines without checking or kicks back during meals.

