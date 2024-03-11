Parma celebrates 100-year-old homes through New Century Homes program

PARMA, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio suburb is celebrating its longevity and dedicated residents.

Parma is preparing to honor all homes turning 100 years old.

City officials are doing it through a new Century Home Program that's being rolled out this spring.

Leaders want to embrace the Parma Pride that has grown tremendously over the years.

"The history. There's so much history here. Let's celebrate that," Kristin Saban, City of Parma Clerk of Council, said.

Each home in the City of Parma has a story with deep, rich roots.

Inside Veteran Parma City Councilwoman Debbie Lime’s house, the focus is on family and comfort.

Her father's American flag and police badge, as well as countless photos of her children and grandchildren, are on display.

The potbelly stove—which she's grown to love over time, has become a focal point.

"We always kind of decorate around this fireplace here. This stove—whether it be whatever holiday,"Lime said.

In 2025, her home along Dorothy Avenue turns 100 years old.

But she's not alone.

Hundreds more across the city are hitting that major milestone.

"I'm all about the community and the neighborhoods and bringing the pride and having people take pride in their homes," Lime said.

Lime and Saban have made it their mission to honor the homes and the people of Parma.

"We're going to celebrate the homes from 2024 to 1818 because we hadn't done this before and then we'll come back next year. We'll start with 2025 and do each year after that," Lime said.

"The oldest home in Parma is in 1818 on York Road, and we took it through 1930," Saban said.

Saban's home, which her husband grew up in, turns 100 in 2027.

She and Lime sat down and crunched the numbers across the city.

"This is the list we worked off of—right from the Cuyahoga County Auditor's website."

Going line-by-line, they were able to see which homes were nearing, just celebrated or were at the century marker.

"Here's a 1924 right here," Saban said.

The results, they say, were astounding.

"It was nice seeing homes—like friends that I went to school with—like oh my gosh I didn't realize their parents were still here," Saban said.

Saban says the 100-year-old homes account for roughly 10% of the city.

In the near future, and once all is said and done—some sort of signage or placard will be displayed in the front yards of each 100 year old home.

"The city would be providing an in-house sign kind of like our beautification awards or our joyification awards. We like signs here in Parma," Saban said.

Highlighting century homes in 2024 and beyond, they say, is about character, quality and tradition.

In fact, Bertha Avenue has three homes in a row, all turning 100 in 2025.

They are now working with the Parma Area Historical Society and Parma Young Professionals on preservation efforts and additional celebrations.

"Parma's a great place to live, raise your families, and it's time we start showcasing that," Saban said.

"I love my house and I love my yard. And I love my flowers! And it's just home to me," Lime said.

The City of Parma is compiling a list of homes set to turn 100.

Saban is drafting a letter on behalf of the council and the mayor.

If you want to check if your home is turning 100—you can contact the city or your ward's council person.

Lime and Saban are also working on block parties and other celebrations in the months and years ahead.

News 5 will continue to follow through and let you know their next plan of action for celebrations.

