Parma City School District preps for school year as questions loom over funding for new high school

PARMA, Ohio — As the new 2022-2023 school year kicks off in the city of Parma, the future of the district's three high schools is on the minds of many.

It comes months after the school board gave the go-ahead for a new consolidation plan that would eventually close Normandy High School and Valley Forge High School, sending all students to a newly built Parma Senior High School.

However, the project is not a done deal just yet.

In fact--Parma voters will play an integral part when a bond issue is voted on during the November election.

The funding is essential in moving forward with the project.

“Ultimately new is never bad--so I’m all in," said dad Christopher Pinciotto.

Pinciotto and his daughter Ryann admit they are looking forward to the future of Parma City Schools.

In particular, they are thrilled over the proposed $237.5 million new Parma Senior High project.

It's where Ryann would be part of the inaugural freshman class in the newly constructed building.

She says it's essential considering the current condition of the area high schools.

She says they're in dire need of upgrades.

“I like how we’re making a new model of it and making it better for kids," said Ryann Pinciotto.

A new virtual rendering posted to the district's Facebook page is drawing a lot of attention.

It paints a better image of what the future high school would look like.

The school’s main public entrance faces West 54th Street.

The structure is red brick and has a clock tower like the former high school.

The southwest corner includes an entire section dedicated to trades, like cosmetology and culinary.

The gymnasium is huge.

There's also a swimming pool.

Parma Superintendent Charlie Smialek says outside of the aesthetic, it would improve the educational landscape for the prospective 3,000 students who would attend when it tentatively opens in the Fall of 2025.

"It is an investment in our community, it's an investment in children. And we're hopeful that the residents will see, you know, the need and the wisdom of investing," said Smialek.

At this point, there are still major questions over funding the project.

The construction of the sole Parma Senior High School hinges on a 3.95 mill bond issue on November’s ballot.

Residents would pay an additional $11.53 per month per $100,000 of their home value.

Smialek says the state's going to pay approximately $72 million for the financing of the project.

However, the question remains, will Parma taxpayers be willing to dig deeper into their pockets for a new high school, closing Valley Forge and Normandy to centralize into one high school?

"If there can't be a new school because we can't fund it, we sit on that plan for some time. How long that would be? It'll be dependent upon a lot of different variables," said Smialek.

Some parents say the investment is necessary and will retain families and future students.

"I don’t really care how much this goes up. I really value the education," said Pinciotto.

Parma residents will vote in November.

Regardless—the district will move forward with the consolidation plan and only Normandy and Valley Forge will exist next school year.

Parma Senior High is set to be demolished.

Superintendent Smialek told News 5 that since 2000 — the district has come to Parma voters for several levy renewals.

Those renewals passed three of 21 times.

The last increase in funding was in 2011.

The goal is to open the new Parma Senior High by the fall of 2025.

