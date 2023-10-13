Parma Fire officials encourage residents to prep their homes, practice safety during Fire Prevention Week

PARMA, Ohio — Right now, an all out effort is underway to educate and keep your loved ones safe from a fire.

This week marks the annual National Fire Prevention Week.

It comes at a critical time.

Research shows a house fire happens every 93 seconds.

One person is killed every two hours due to house fires.

City of Parma Fire officials are sounding the alarm and encouraging you to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

They say this is so important because this is typically when many of us start cranking up the space heaters and firing up our furnaces as the temperatures drop.

The best way to protect yourself is to ensure your smoke alarms are in operating order and have fresh batteries.

Smoke alarms should be on every floor of your home and placed inside and outside of bedrooms.

They should be at least three feet from the vents.

An escape plan is another major component of your safety.

Regardless of your age or how long you have lived somewhere, plan a route to exit your home in the fastest fashion possible.

Practice the plan in the morning and at night so you can process daytime vs nighttime hours and lighting.

In addition, be conscientious in the kitchen.

Don't leave the stove unattended.

Keep pot and pan handles turned inward and away from anyone walking past.

Finally, if you are hosting fall events and own a fire pit, ensure there is adequate distance between your home and the pit.

Never use lighter fluid, gasoline, or flammable liquids to start the fire.

It creates immediate danger and releases hazardous chemicals into the air.

If you or someone you know needs a smoke detector, contact your local fire department.

They typically have several free devices on hand.

Check in advance.