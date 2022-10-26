Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights.

At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one.

National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year.

Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer related crashes since 2017.

According to data, 95% caused property damage and 5% killed drivers.

The city of Parma Heights has taken notice.

Officials say the deer have become a nuisance.

They say they had to do something and that means culling the deer starting next year.

While some residents argue it's inhumane, others say it's the necessary next step in the interest of public safety.

“Where does your blood pressure go looking at this? We have to put this up otherwise they’d eat all of the leaves off the tree or the hydrangea bush would be eaten down to the ground," said resident Rudolph Murn.

Murn says his neighborhood is being overrun by deer.

Take a drive or stroll along Vicksburg Drive and you’ll likely spot a handful of deer at any given time, feasting and then leaving behind a real mess.

“The droppings are everywhere, and people have to drive carefully on Big Creek Parkway,” said Murn.

The city of Parma Heights announced its plans to move forward with the white-tailed deer culling operation.

Parma Heights Chief of Police Steve Scharschmidt says the deer have become a safety hazard, causing 50 crashes last year.

One he says actually involved an emergency responder vehicle.

"It's just becoming a dangerous situation. We have to do more to protect residents."

In the months ahead, trained Parma Heights Police officers will go to various neighborhoods and shoot and kill a specific number of deer based on a survey that was conducted in the area.

The leftover venison will be given to residents and nearby homeless shelters.

Residents can sign up for the meat through the city.

“We’re looking to go out there late evening in the darkness, we don’t want kids to see this of course and we’re looking to eliminate exactly what the survey indicates," said Scharschmidt.

The plan has brought a mixed reaction from some though.

“It’s out of my pay grade to tell you the truth. I like looking at them, even talking to them," said Bob Sobarnia of Parma Heights.

Several other nearby cities have taken similar action over the years when it comes to managing the deer population.

Mentor started an urban bow-hunting and culling program back in 2012.

North Olmsted recently introduced a deer culling program, and it was so successful Scharschmidt says Parma Heights actually modeled theirs after it.

Neighbors say it's a vital move because in addition to the property damage there is major concern over the potential diseases they may carry.

“A lot of them carry ticks and if you’re out back you gotta be careful," said Murn.

Scharschmidt hopes residents will see the bigger picture and understand it’s to keep everyone out of harm's way.

“We’re not looking to eliminate all deer, we’re just stabilizing the deer in Parma Heights," said Scharschmidt.

Parma Heights Police will begin culling the deer in early 2023.

To sign up for the free venison program— click here or call 440-884-9600.

