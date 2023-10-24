Parma man donates funds to cover cost of massive pink flamingo statue, tribute for breast cancer awareness

PARMA, Ohio — Pierogi and pink flamingos.

Those two things have become instantly synonymous with the City of Parma for decades.

Community leaders in Cuyahoga County's second-largest city are embracing the symbols of Parma pride.

They're now moving full steam ahead, giving the go-ahead to install a large pink flamingo statue in the center of town.

While some people may initially laugh at the concept, News 5 has learned it is a heartfelt tribute to those battling breast cancer and those who have passed away from the disease.

Once completed—the flamingo statue will feature a pink breast cancer ribbon.

The longtime resident who donated the funds for the project hopes it starts a larger conversation about early detection and women's health.

Make a pit stop in and Parma neighborhood and within seconds, you'll likely find a wide array of flamingo yard ornaments.

There's your standard pink metal with a wind spinner.

Plastic and traditional with a little lean.

Some flamingos are even sporting their Halloween festive best.

Parma's unofficial bird will soon be super-sized, standing seven feet tall on display, steps away from the Parma Script sign at Anthony Zielinski Park.

"I talked to Sean Brennan and he was telling me he had a goal. He'd like to see a pink flamingo installed up here by the sign," Robert Funk, a long-time Parma Resident, said.

By every definition of the phrase, Funk is "Parma Proud".

The 85-year-old Parma Senior High School graduate sports his red Hall of Fame ring every day.

He's lived in Parma since 1948 and frequents the park.

WEWS

When he got wind of former Parma City Council president and current State Representative Sean Patrick Brennan's pink flamingo statue plan, he was all in, but it was the purpose behind the project.

"More in conjunction with the fact that October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and of course, pink is the breast cancer color," Funk said.

"He called me a couple of weeks ago after hearing about the project and told me that story, and I shared with him that I lost my mom to breast cancer back in 2011. So, it's an issue that's dear to my heart," Brennan said.

Funk experienced his own loss over the years.

Breast cancer tragically touched his life twice.

"I lost my wife 51 years ago of breast cancer and then a year and a half ago my daughter died 50 years after her mother of breast cancer," Funk said.

His daughter Sandra and wife Kathleen were his everything.

Both loved flamingos and both ultimately lost the same battle.

"It's been a real tough deal to lose two important women like that because of breast cancer," Funk said.

Once all is said and done—that massive pink flamingo will be located next to the Parma Script Sign.

Funk and Brennan say it will be a community conversation center piece and most importantly an educational tool for breast cancer awareness.

Funk says while he sees humor in the concept from some, it's ultimately about remembering the lives lost to breast cancer and those fighting each day.

He donated $2,000 out of pocket to cover the entire cost of the 150-pound statue.

"I feel fortunate to be able to do it, and I hope it's taken in the right context," Funk said.

"We're gonna somehow try to incorporate a pink ribbon or something to commemorate and support folks with breast cancer," Brennan said.

The statue will be shipped from a company in California called Metal Zoo.

Made of cast aluminum, it won't rust, it's environmentally friendly, and can withstand the elements.

Funk hopes his late wife and daughter are watching and smiling down.

"I love them dearly, and I'm doing this in their honor and memory," Funk said.

The statue will be delivered soon.

If all goes as planned—it will be set up this month for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Brennan says they have actually had several generous donors and such great feedback that they are going to take those funds and purchase a second pink flamingo statue in the future.

The exact location is being worked out, but that one will likely go near Ridgewood Golf Course's new future community center.