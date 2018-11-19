Parma Police and Fire close portion of Snow Road due to car into utility pole

Devon Marti
7:42 PM, Nov 18, 2018
Parma Fire and Police have closed a portion of Snow Road Sunday night due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to authorities, a driver hit a utility pole between Broadview Road and South Park Boulevard.

As officials try to clear the scene, the portion of the road will be closed to traffic throughout the night and possibly into the morning rush hour.

Authorities are rerouting all traffic through Midtown Shopping Plaza.

Parma Fire Department is also reporting utilities in the area are being affected by the accident.

