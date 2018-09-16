Parma Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Parma Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who has not been seen since 4 p.m. Friday.

According to authorities, Antonio Reynolds was last seen leaving his apartment on Knollwood Drive in Parma Friday afternoon. Reynolds was supposed to be going to play basketball at Marlborough Park in Parma.

Reynolds is 4’11” and weighs approximately 98 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue Superman shorts and a black T-shirt.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Reynolds please contact Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.