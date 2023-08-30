Parma small business owner opens new marketplace after neighboring bazaar/market shuts down

PARMA, Ohio — A longtime Cleveland entrepreneur is seeking immediate support.

She was left in a tough position after a bazaar and community marketplace that housed her business and several others abruptly shut down in Parma.

She's now trying to regain her footing and spread the news about the importance of shopping locally in the city.

Marsha Eastwood, 73, has poured her heart and soul into perfecting her small business and brand with the support of her husband Jim.

"I have my own line of organic skincare products. So, that's what we went in there with, and I make organic soy candles," Marsha Eastwood, Emy's Marketplace owner, said.

"We have a lot of mutual respect. I think what she's doing here is phenomenal service to the community," Jim Eastwood said.

Located in the old Catherine's Plus Size, Emy's Marketplace is a hidden gem on Parma's Day Drive.

It's steps away from neighboring Giant Eagle and behind the Olive Garden.

Here—Marsha Eastwood sells homemade crystal-infused candles.

"Some of them have healing properties," Eastwood said.

Various homemade salves from her skincare line, clothing, party items, and baked goods made with the help of her 8-year-old great-granddaughter Iyanna Perry are customer staples at the marketplace.

"Anybody that comes in here gets a good feeling," Eastwood said.

Emy's Marketplace also houses several other small businesses that rent space from her.

There's a plant shop and two specialty boutiques that sell women's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Eastwood says it's a diamond in the rough, set back from the main road.

However, it's been a rough go with most people having no idea they even exist here.

"It is important for people to get back in touch with who's doing business in the area," Eastwood said.

Late last fall, the Parma Bazaar opened a few doors down in the same strip.

Eastwood jumped at the opportunity to rent space from there and be a part of the farmer's market vibe.

However, after months of little traction from customers and minimal notice, the Parma Bazaar abruptly shut down leaving behind vendors like Eastwood.

The option was to go out of business or fend for themselves.

"We got the notice that it was closing. Hardheaded, stubborn, tenacious person that I am, I just decided to take a leap of faith and let's move down the street," Eastwood said.

Eastwood invited the other entrepreneurs to take the journey with her and set up inside Emy's Marketplace.

She says she stepped out on faith, but she needs others to shop local and show some love.

"Almost everything in here came from a female-owned business," Eastwood said.

Eastwood says another major part of the business is this community space right out back.

She says everyone is welcome to come and hang out, but there's also another major focus on giving back to those in need.

Throughout the year, she will collect donations for Laura's Home Women's Crisis Center and other non-profits in Northeast Ohio.

Eastwood hopes residents find comfort in her space and feel included every time they swing by.

"We've had birthday parties in here. I'm a wedding officiant, so I can marry people in here and people can just come and gather and talk," Eastwood said.

Emy's Marketplace is open each weekend Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with plans to expand hours in the fall.

It's next to Old Time Pottery.

She's encouraging other entrepreneurs to join the venture and rent space.

You can contact Eastwood for more information about the space by calling 216-440-9440 or emailing emybaker@yahoo.com.