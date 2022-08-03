Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse undergoes multimillion-dollar transformation

PARMA, Ohio — A City of Parma centerpiece is getting a multi-million-dollar facelift.

Ridgewood Golf Course’s clubhouse was demolished a few months back.

Now—the project is moving forward with funds already being secured for the next step.

City and County leaders say the clubhouse desperately needed an upgrade, and it's finally happening.

This project will mark the first new public building in Parma in at least a decade.

"I've heard in the past, Ridgewood Golf Course is a hidden gem. You don't want to hide gems--you want to show off those diamonds," said Tim DeGeeter, City of Parma Mayor.

That's exactly what city of Parma officials are hoping to do after crews successfully demolished the nearly 100-year-old Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse back in March.

Cuyahoga County Councilman Scott Tuma said it was no secret--the old clubhouse was dilapidated, dangerous, and becoming a liability.

It literally had holes in the roof.

"That clubhouse was in terrible shape. I know a lot of people enjoyed the fond memories of going to the clubhouse, but it was nonfunctional in many regards," said Tuma.

Cuyahoga County Council recently gave the go-ahead and voted to allocate $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build a new clubhouse and community center on the Hollywood Drive/Ridge Road property.

The re-envisioned space will cost around $9 million and additional funding is currently being secured through a bond and other means.

City and county officials tell News 5--this new space will be transformed into a community resource that anyone and everyone can use.

It's all about inclusivity.

Once completed—officials say it will not only be an up-to-date clubhouse, but it will act as a community activity center with the possibility of serious economic runoff year-round.

"It will help with jobs. It'll give a place for both golfers and non-golfers to utilize where you could have baptisms, small weddings, other events, whatnot," said DeGeeter.

During the off-season--there are even talks of adding indoor golf simulators.

The space could also be used for community meetings and fundraising opportunities.

DeGeeter stressed this is a municipal golf course--not a country club, and it's open to anyone--from youth to seniors.

Both he and Councilman Tuma say the timing is right as the facility has become increasingly more popular during the pandemic.

It has turned a more than $300,000 profit from 2019 through 2021 with anticipated growth to continue.

Back in 2020 during the height of the pandemic and shutdowns--city data showed Ridgewood made nearly $181,000.

"It's going to be a transformational project that will hopefully last decades. It's going to be an economic driver. And most importantly, it's going to be a sense of community pride in the city of Parma," said Tuma.

Ridgewood Golf Course's new community clubhouse is expected to be completed in the next two to three years.

No word on when the groundbreaking will occur.

