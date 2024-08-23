Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Pedestrian in critical condition after Ohio City hit-and-run

Cleveland police swarmed the area of West 25th in Ohio City just before midnight Thursday.
Eyewitnesses told News 5 that a man was in the crosswalk on West 25th Street at Market Avenue—when a car crashed right into him.
Pedestrian W25 3.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating after a driver crashed into a pedestrian and allegedly tried to take off in Ohio City.

The driver was arrested almost immediately after.

Cleveland EMS confirms to News 5 that the pedestrian was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Cleveland police as they swarmed the area of West 25th Street in Ohio City.

They were called to the scene just before midnight Thursday.

Eyewitnesses told News 5 that a man was in the crosswalk on West 25th Street at Market Avenue—when a car crashed right into him.

The eyewitnesses say the car initially slowed down, but then he drove away.

Cleveland police found the car and the driver a few blocks along West 28th Street at Carroll Avenue.

Our News 5 Camera captured police initiating a field sobriety test on the suspect before they handcuffed him and took him into custody.

Stay with News 5 for the latest in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Browns news and game schedules!