Pedestrian in critical condition after Ohio City hit-and-run

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating after a driver crashed into a pedestrian and allegedly tried to take off in Ohio City.

The driver was arrested almost immediately after.

Cleveland EMS confirms to News 5 that the pedestrian was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Cleveland police as they swarmed the area of West 25th Street in Ohio City.

Pedestrian hit by a driver on West 25th at Market Avenue. CPD has one person in custody after they found the car parked on West 28th. Witnesses said the male victim was walking in the crosswalk and the driver took off. Male victim was transported in critical condition per EMS. pic.twitter.com/rsZ3r5baOw — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) August 23, 2024

They were called to the scene just before midnight Thursday.

Eyewitnesses told News 5 that a man was in the crosswalk on West 25th Street at Market Avenue—when a car crashed right into him.

The eyewitnesses say the car initially slowed down, but then he drove away.

Cleveland police found the car and the driver a few blocks along West 28th Street at Carroll Avenue.

Our News 5 Camera captured police initiating a field sobriety test on the suspect before they handcuffed him and took him into custody.

Stay with News 5 for the latest in this ongoing investigation.

