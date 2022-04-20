Pepper Pike rabbi accused of having sexual conversations with officer posing as a 15-year-old

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — A 60-year-old Pepper Pike rabbi is accused of engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old boy. According to court records, Stephen Weiss allegedly went to a location in Cuyahoga County to engage in sexual activity with the alleged child.

Weiss was arrested at the scene by officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Authorities said they searched his vehicle and found a box of condoms and two boxes of lubricant.

He was charged with the following:



One count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct With A Minor

One count of Importuning

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

Weiss is senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.

A spokesperson for the B'nai Jeshurun Congregation released the following statement to News 5 on Wednesday morning: