Playhouse Square offers week-long 'HoliDeals' for upcoming performances, shows

CLEVELAND — More savings are here with “HoliDeals” now back at Playhouse Square beginning Monday, November 28. The deals end on December 2.

Discounts are available on theatrical shows, dance performances, and holiday concerts. Some performances include the Cleveland Ballet’s traditional Nutcracker, the Hip Hop Nutcracker, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, and a sensory-friendly version of “A Christmas Carol” at Great Lakes Theater. Karamu House is also returning to Playhouse Square for the first time in 40 years with a “Black Nativity” presentation at the Allen Theater.

“There's really something for everyone here at Playhouse Square during the holiday season. It's just a gorgeous place to come and enjoy time with the people you love,” said Cindi Szymanski, Communications Director at Playhouse Square. “If you're searching for that perfect gift for someone and you know they like to come to shows, but you're not sure exactly what they'd want to see. We do also offer gift cards, which is makes a great holiday gift.”

More holiday decorations will also be on full display in Playhouse Square and inside the theaters. Cleveland Playhouse is presenting the Festival of Trees once again. There is also a photo backdrop currently set up at the U.S. Bank plaza.

To shop or for more information, click here.