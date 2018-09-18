Police investigating after a 2-month-old boy found dead inside Maple Heights home

Kaylyn Hlavaty
7:18 AM, Sep 18, 2018
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OHIO - Authorities in Maple Heights are investigating after a baby was found dead inside a Maple Heights residence on Saturday.

The Maple Heights Police Department and the Maple Heights Fire Department responded to Miller Avenue at around 9:28 a.m. after a 2-month-old boy was found not breathing.

The infant was given CPR by officers before being placed into a rescue squad car to continue revival attempts, according to police.

The infant's death remains under investigation. The cause has not yet been determined, according to police.

 

