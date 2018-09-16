Police: Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside car on city's west side

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
Police are investigating a double homicide in the 8000 block of Detroit Avenue near W. 89th Street.
CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on the city's west side.
Police responded to a parking lot in the 8000 block of Detroit Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.
A man and a woman in their 30s were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a Toyota Camry, police said.
When police found them, the vehicle was still running and it was listed as stolen out of Hinckley.
Police have not made any arrests.