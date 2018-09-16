Police: Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside car on city's west side

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on the city's west side.

Police responded to a parking lot in the 8000 block of Detroit Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A man and a woman in their 30s were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a Toyota Camry, police said.

When police found them, the vehicle was still running and it was listed as stolen out of Hinckley.

Police have not made any arrests.