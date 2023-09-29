Police: Father shoots mother, then self in Shaker Heights

Police in Shaker Heights are investigating a shooting after finding two people dead inside the house.

Police were called to a house in the 3000 block of Ludgate Road around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found four children outside and on the second and third floors.

"Upon arrival, we received information that multiple shots were fired inside of the home. Fearing for the safety of the individuals inside, we made emergency entrance inside of the home and we found two individuals deceased in the basement of the home," Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson said.

Police said they learned at the scene that their father had shot their mother.

When officers entered the home, they found both with fatal gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.