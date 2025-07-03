Hourlong police pursuit starts in Strongsville and ends in Pennsylvania

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase started in Strongsville and ended in Pennsylvania.

Troopers spotted a 2016 Honda Civic heading northbound on I-71 driving 84 mph in a 50 mph construction zone.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop.

A chase ensued for about an hour northbound on I-71, eastbound on I-480, northbound on I-271 and eastbound on I-90 all the way to the Pennsylvania border.

Pennsylvania State Police took over the chase once it crossed state lines.

The driver attempted to exit the interstate two miles into Pennsylvania, where he lost control and crashed into a ditch and a tree, troopers said.

Troopers said the 43-year-old Strongsville man fled on foot from the crash but was apprehended a short time later.

He faces charges of failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The driver will also face additional criminal charges from the Pennsylvania State Police.