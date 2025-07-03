Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Hourlong police pursuit starts in Strongsville and ends in Pennsylvania

Highway Patrol
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paul Kiska
Emblem on a vehicle of a Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.
Highway Patrol
Posted
and last updated

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase started in Strongsville and ended in Pennsylvania.

Troopers spotted a 2016 Honda Civic heading northbound on I-71 driving 84 mph in a 50 mph construction zone.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop.

A chase ensued for about an hour northbound on I-71, eastbound on I-480, northbound on I-271 and eastbound on I-90 all the way to the Pennsylvania border.

Pennsylvania State Police took over the chase once it crossed state lines.

The driver attempted to exit the interstate two miles into Pennsylvania, where he lost control and crashed into a ditch and a tree, troopers said.

Troopers said the 43-year-old Strongsville man fled on foot from the crash but was apprehended a short time later.

He faces charges of failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The driver will also face additional criminal charges from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.