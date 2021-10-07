Police reveal new evidence in missing Rajah McQueen case: her car last seen with bullet hole in it

CLEVELAND — Rajah McQueen’s family has been praying for over three months now for her to come home.

“She made a difference when she walked into the room. She lit up the room. We just love her. We just miss her,” said Alicia Kirkland, Rajah’s cousin.

Kirkland said they are desperate for updates on her case.

“We will take her any way. We just want her home,” she said.

Cleveland Police Detective Kevin Callahan has been working overtime to do just that: bring Rajah home.

“I’ve worked over 1,000 hours on this,” he said. “Drones and helicopters, canines, putting boots on the ground. I've gotten about 10 search warrants, phone records.”

He said this case was out of the ordinary from the moment he got it.

“Out of the norm for her to have no communication, no cell phone service, no activity at her bank account, no contact with any of her sisters or cousins,” he said.

Detective Callahan said Rajah was last seen on June 26 around 7:30 a.m. at a gas station at E. 131st and Harvard Avenue. She’s seen getting into her Silver 2018 Nissan Sentra.

“She pretty much goes off the grid for about three and a half hours,” said Callahan.

Around 11:15 that same day, surveillance cameras spotted Rajah’s car going west on Harvard Avenue towards Broadway, but Rajah wasn’t the one driving it. Callahan said police have also confirmed there’s at least one bullet hole on the passenger side door of the car.

“We have a bullet hole in the rear passenger door of the car, so we have at least one shot and confirmed bullet hole in that car. But the issue is, now, we have not seen her or the car since that last video footage we have for that area,” he said.

Kirkland said it was devastating to hear that there was a bullet hole in Rajah’s car.

“It was so heavy, nobody was expecting that,” she said.

Now, Callahan is asking anyone with information about Rajah, or her car, to come forward.

“Maybe they've seen her at the gas station and saw something there or they saw the car down there on Broadway, on the side of the road, or anything,” he said. “Maybe one of the scrap yards took that in, not knowing.”

It’s the same plea her family has.

“If we could just have that last piece of that puzzle put together it could start the healing process,” said Kirkland. “No little piece of information is too small and if you are afraid to say anything, please, know you will remain anonymous.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Rajah or the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance.

You can submit a tip anonymously here.

