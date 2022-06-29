Watch Now
Postal worker robbed in Warrensville Heights, USPS says

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 16:07:46-04

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio  — A Warrensville Heights United States Postal Service worker was robbed on the job Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service.

The employee was unharmed during the robbery, officials said.

USPS released the following statement on the robbery:

"As this is an active investigation, the Inspection Service cannot provide specifics regarding the matter, other than the fact that the postal employee was unharmed."

Anyone with information is asked to call the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

