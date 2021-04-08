Watch
Pre-paid Easter Bunny repays North Olmsted families after ghosting on them

Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:13:49-04

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — North Olmsted police said a woman who was supposed to hide Easter eggs for families in their city has paid the residents back.

According to police, the three families from North Olmsted who did not get their eggs met with the woman at the police department and were reimbursed.

Police said the woman had trouble completing the deliveries. The department considers the matter resolved.

It is not yet known if residents in other cities have been refunded.

