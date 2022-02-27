Pregnant woman grazed in stomach by bullet during party in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — A 28-year-old pregnant woman was grazed in the stomach by a bullet and a 32-year-old man was also shot in the stomach during a shooting that occurred at a party in Parma Saturday night, according to the Parma Police Department.

Around 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the KD Party Center on State Road for report of a large fight that resulted in shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found two shooting victims—a 28-year-old pregnant woman who had been grazed in the stomach by a bullet and a 32-year-old man who had been shot once in the stomach/groin area.

Police said a 28-year-old man was attempting to leave the scene when he dropped a handgun as he walked by the first responding officer on scene. That man was arrested and while first denying any involvement, later admitted to firing two shots.

According to the initial investigation, a fight at an adult birthday party broke out which involved the 28-year-old man who was arrested, the 32-year-old man who was shot and a 31-year-old man who was an acquaintance of the shooting victims.

Police said the pregnant woman was stabilized and the 32-year-old man remains in critical condition.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.