Preparing for the worst—city of Parma Fire Department raises awareness during National Fire Prevention Week

PARMA, Ohio — Fire departments across Northeast Ohio are working to educate and raise awareness during National Fire Prevention Week.

The timing is critical as temperatures begin to drop and many residents are firing up their furnaces and fireplaces.

The National Fire Protection Association reported a house fire happened every 93 seconds across the U.S. last year.

Someone died in a house fire every three hours.

A home fire injury occurred every 47 minutes, according to the NFPA.

This week marks the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week.

The theme is "Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape."

Fire officials are encouraging families to develop an escape plan right now.

According to City of Parma Fire Department Public Information Officer T.J. Martin, today's homes burn faster than ever and in most cases, victims have less than two minutes to escape to safety.

He says smoke alarms and advanced planning can and will save lives.

He's encouraging all residents to sit down and map out a plan of action.

He says everyone should test their smoke alarms, replace batteries, and prep an escape bag with essential items that can easily be grabbed in case of an emergency.

Parma residents can get a free smoke detector by contacting the Parma Fire Department at 440-885-8160.

To get a free smoke detector in your community, contact your department directly.