Puppies rescued from Cleveland Heights house fire

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights firefighters rescued a litter of puppies from a house fire on Monday.

The fire happened in the 1600 block of Hillcrest Road.

Firefighters said the house was a total loss with severe damage to the second and third floors. Crews stopped the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

All residents made it out on their own but one was "nipped" by a dog as they were asking, the Cleveland Heights fire chief said.

The fire chief believes the dog may have been trying to get back inside of the house to get the puppies.

The fire took an hour to knock down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

