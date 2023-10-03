'Revolutionary' summer basketball league transforms Cleveland's Jefferson Park

CLEVELAND — Though we’ve officially said bye to summer, its mark of violence and death in Cleveland bares weight on the victims, their families, and communities. Yet, as police shortages, mental health demands, and stretched resources arguably continue to fuel the violent cycle, cities like Lakewood and Avon have turned to their public parks – stripping basketball hoops to curb crime, and the youth perceived to be involved.

But is the raw edge, competitive style, and passion most often seen on these courts through Black youth really the problem?

One group says no – the Revolutionary Minds Basketball League is changing the hearts and minds of the community and transforming Cleveland’s Jefferson Park back into a public haven. Over the summer, News 5 witnessed the renaissance at Jefferson Park making way for a renewed sense of community through the Revolutionary Minds Basketball League.

“It puts me in like a good mood, like seeing everyone smile when I come up here, everyone just hooping, just having fun,” said league player Caden Hill.

As the league’s videographer explained in between reactions to the quick, skilled moves on the court during the league’s all-star game, “there's a sense of respect.” The feeling was overwhelming for Jacquelyn Harris who watched her grandson play.

“I'm thankful for that kid when I tell you. That's my first-born grandson,” she said.

As Harris shared, her grandson, Tavion Jackson, is a Walsh University sophomore studying sports management. However, his promising future was once threatened by a bullet.

“He was standing out in front of somebody’s party just standing there, and some guys drove past and started shooting. He got shot straight through his leg and they thought he was done with his football career,” Harris said. “Our economy is, is really hard, and not everybody knows how to deal with trauma, depression, financial struggle. So, they take it out on other people. It’s not fair.”

Jefferson’s Past: Crime and violence

The senseless violence, stereotypical perceptions, and crime that almost brought endless grief to Harris’ family is all too familiar with Jefferson Park’s past.

“You didn’t know whether you were going to leave this park when you walked in it,” said Rich Austin, Head of Basketball Operations of Revolutionary Minds Summer League.

In just a nine-month span, two young black men were found shot and killed near Jefferson Park’s basketball courts, which caused immense tension that fueled efforts to shut the courts down temporarily.

“You could kind of feel the tension was slowly building throughout the year, [but] the administration didn't want, didn't want any part of doing that,” said Brian Kazy, Ward 16 Cleveland City Council.

Instead, Kazy turned to the community. As he explained, “Everybody kind of came together and said, what are we going to do?”

Jefferson’s Future: Peace and Community

With a new game plan, led by Austin, came a shot at redemption to take back Jefferson Park through the free “Revolutionary Minds” summer basketball league, which helped pivot from pickup games to organized ball.

“I’m like trust me and let me do this,” said Austin.

Austin, who is a former basketball professional turned Euclid educator, came up with the league suggestion and now runs the league. Under the program, which is overseen by the Impact Youth Inc. organization, Austin turns teens into mentors over the league’s youngest third graders.

“Since we’ve been here there have been zero incidents,” he said. “It’s really important for the young guys to see what they can be, and then for the older guys to have that responsibility of showing these guys the way.”

This grassroots effort is not cheap. Kazy is dipping into the city’s casino revenue to pony up more than $40,000 for equipment, uniforms, and character training courses. According to Kazy, and those once skeptical of the program, the investment was a slam dunk.

“Hearing from the residents, they're very apprehensive the first year, but by the end of the first year, residents were actually coming over and watching games,” Kazy said. “Because it's run by the kids in the neighborhood. They take more ownership of it. It's a more successful program.”

The new reality has been a sense of relief for the young men embracing the Revolutionary League, their families, and generations no longer needing to look back to enjoy the blissful future of Jefferson Park.

“Jefferson Park is a place where I really grew up like this was the safe park,” said Austin. “We really are transforming this place. We need this program.”

The buy-in for change

While Kazy deems the league a success, he says safety remains the community’s top priority, which is brought on an agreement with the Cleveland police department to schedule patrolling officers during league play at the park.

Kazy says he believes the league could serve as a pilot for other communities. However, the councilman said he is waiting to see more results before expanding league resources at Jefferson Park. According to Austin, expansion support from the city would include funding for proper lighting for the courts, much like those lighting the adjacent tennis courts. Austin is hoping to get funding for a proper sound system and scoreboard.

“We need a big buy-in from the city. This could go as far as we want to take it,” said Austin. “It’s about keeping this park safe and keeping things going over the years so that my kid, kids can come back here and say Jefferson is the place they grew up and played basketball too.”

For more information or to register for the Revolutionary Minds summer league, click here.