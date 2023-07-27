RTA, Union-Miles honors Black culture and history with murals at multiple bus stops

CLEVELAND — Education and artwork are on full display in Cleveland's Union Miles neighborhood.

It's all part of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority's partnership with the Union Miles Development Corporation.

They're beautifying bus stops across town and highlighting historic figures.

They say it's about honoring the lives and legacy of some of the most profound and influential African American leaders of our time.

They hope it inspires others to be part of the change and continue utilizing public transit.

"It just gives me pride. You know, I'm from this neighborhood," Roshawn Sample, Executive Director of Union Miles Development Corporation said.

"It's really gratifying to see this project come to fruition," Mandy Metcalf, Senior Planner with Greater Cleveland RTA, said.

When you take a drive down East 131st Street in the Union Miles Neighborhood, you'll find vibrant, colorful artwork almost immediately.

Six area RTA bus stops are now adorned with historic Black leaders and heroes.

"These are stewards and pillars of our community. We want them kind of enshrined in our bus stops. We want to teach future generations," India Birdsong Terry, General Manager and CEO of Greater Cleveland RTA, said.

Each was hand selected by the community members who call this area home.

The project has been five years in the making and was a collaborative effort.

"We have to work together to be able to really build up the community," Birdsong Terry said.

Cleveland native and beloved artist mr. soul worked for at least 25 hours on each digital illustration.

He crafted their images with purpose and passion in mind.

They were then applied to the shelter glass with a vinyl wrap.

"This has always been a dream of mine. I knew I was supposed to be an artist," mr. soul said.

There are tributes for local change-makers and political powerhouses Carl and Louis Stokes and Stephanie Tubbs Jones.

National figures include Fred Hampton, Malcolm X, and former President Barack Obama.

One of mr. soul's favorite pieces is the Harriet Tubman artwork.

He is reminded of her personally each day with a tattoo on his forearm.

"I loved and appreciated the opportunity to incorporate the energies and the spirits of all the historical figures that I was able to illustrate," mr. soul said.

Officials behind the project hope that when folks have a seat at the bus stop—they take a look at the murals and feel inspired and want to know more about the historic figures and emulate their actions right here in the community.

"We want them to see that you can aspire to be that. Your zip code does not define who you are," Sample said.

Mr. soul says each image is an intentional conversation piece and a reminder of how we can all make a difference.

"What I hope for is that while people are waiting for the bus that they Google these names—they find out who these people are and learned the impact, and the influence that they had."

RTA officials and community leaders say they're not done with the project.

They're actually working to secure additional funding to add more murals just like this to bus stops across town.

They're also considering adding a QR code to each mural so you can scan the code and read up on the history of these prominent leaders.

