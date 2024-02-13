Rudy's prepped to sell 100,000 paczki on Paczki Day 2024

PARMA, Ohio — One of the sweetest celebrations of the year is officially underway in Parma.

Fat Tuesday collides with Valentine's Day Eve for the highly anticipated Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery’s Paczki Day 2024.

The beloved bakery is serving up more than 30 homemade flavors this year.

Each paczki is handmade and filled.

The newest flavor this year is Honey Bee Custard—with a honey custard filling, honey glaze on top, and honey powdered sugar.

Their chocolate-covered strawberry paczki is also returning this year just in time for Valentine's Day.

Rudy’s has partnered with neighboring record store The Current Year Records and Tapes to kick off the event.

D.J. Michael Stutz started the morning celebration at 5 a.m. with a balloon and confetti drop and the new release of his song “The Paczki Polka”.

Paczki Day will feature live music, polka dance, valentines, champagne, and a whole lot of celebrating.

Rudy’s sold more than 80,000 paczki during their 2023 75th anniversary celebration.

This year owner Lidia Trempe expects to sell 100,000.

For a full list of flavors and more information, click here.