Shaker Heights cancels professional days, offers grief counseling after teacher killed

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Shaker Heights has canceled all professional learning scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, to give the community a chance to grieve the death of a teacher.

Aisha Fraser, a sixth-grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School, was found stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a home on Chagrin Blvd, according to Shaker Heights Police.

Fraser's ex-husband and ex-Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Lance Mason is currently in custody. As of Sunday evening, Mason has not been charged.

The district said they are closing their school buildings with only essential personnel reporting.

Grief counselors will be available at Woodbury Elementary and Mercer on Monday and Tuesday for district staff, students and their families.

The schedule for grief counseling is:

Monday, November 19, 2018

Grief counseling and support for all District staff will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon at both Woodbury and Mercer.

Grief counseling and support for all District students and their families will be available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both Woodbury and Mercer.

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Grief counseling and support for all District staff will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon at both Woodbury and Mercer.

Grief counseling and support for all District students and their families will be available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both Woodbury and Mercer.

A vigil will be held in Fraser's honor on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Woodbury Elementary School.

The Shaker Heights Teachers' Association also has a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Fraser's two children.