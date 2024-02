A Shaker Heights gas station employee is in the hospital after the 34-year-old man was shot multiple times by a customer.

The shooting happened at the BP on Chagrin Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

According to police, the employee was involved in an altercation with a customer, who grabbed his gun and shot the employee multiple times.

The employee was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The customer fled the scene in a light-colored truck.