Shaker Heights police release chilling 911 calls of death of teacher

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - The Shaker Heights Police Department has released the 911 calls from the killing of Shaker Heights teacher Aisha M. Fraser.

Shaker Heights police arrested former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge Lance Mason in connection with the death of his ex-wife on Saturday.

On Saturday, Lynn Mason, Lance's sister, called Shaker Heights police saying that her brother was attacking his ex-wife.

She said she thought weapons might be involved and told dispatch she was inside with his daughters.

"He stabbed her, and she is dead," Lynn Mason told dispatch.

Throughout the calls, Mason and Fraser's children can be heard sobbing.

“He killed her.” -Daughter “I know baby. I’m so sorry.” – Lynn

Mason went inside the house, and Lynn Mason told dispatch that she thinks he wants to die, too.

Mason fled after that, and he has been charged with felonious assault for injuring a police officer who was responding to the 911 calls.

Shaker Heights police said additional criminal charges will be brought relating to the death of Fraser.