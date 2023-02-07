Shaker Heights senior commits to 12th annual haircut supporting childhood cancer research

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH — Parker Roeder discovered cancer up close in the first grade. As he shared, “one of my preschool friends was diagnosed with cancer.”

Roeder’s friend was one of every 263 American children diagnosed before the age of 20.

“I wish there was more we could do,” Roeder said.

It was then, Roeder was introduced to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“His mom started a St. Baldrick‘s event in Cleveland Heights. So, my mom came into my room and she [told] my brother and I, hey there’s a St. Baldrick’s event. You shave your head and raise money for cancers, childhood cancer. She wasn’t really expecting us to say yes, but my brother and I both said yes and since then this will be my 12th year shaving my head.”

Now, 12 years later, Roeder continues to cut his hair every year to support the fundraiser. He believes each haircut can help give diagnosed kids a fighting chance. According to St. Baldrick’s, a child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes.

Courtesy of Parker Roeder

“This is what other people have to go through every day,” Roeder said. “Every year there’s still money to be raised and still people to help.”

Shaker Heights criminology teacher, Brian Berger, says since 2015, Shaker Heights students like Roeder have partnered with St. Baldrick’s to organize a school fundraising event to support the cause.

“I think every single person probably has cancer within their inner circle and to see students take an active lead in trying to prevent it before, and then do it for others, let alone children, I think it really shows the empathy that we are installing in our kids in our community,” he said. “it’s really a student-run organization and it’s really the students doing it all. I just oversee it and they’ve done a phenomenal job and they always raise a lot of money.”

Berger says the students raised $29,000. This year’s goal is $15,000. Though Roeder hopes they are able to raise more. Barbers from the Gentlemen’s Cave will provide fresh cuts.

The event is Feb. 24.

