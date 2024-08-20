Shaw High band selected to perform in Honolulu at ‘Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade’

The marching band from East Cleveland’s Shaw High School has been selected to perform in Honolulu at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, commemorating the sacrifices made in World War II.

The parade takes place each year in Hawaii on the December 7th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

“It cannot be overstated how excited the organization is,” said band director Randy Woods. “We’re going to go there and try to do our absolute best and leave these students with memories for a lifetime.”

The entire community is proud of its band and the students.

For students, it’s a chance to learn more about the history of Pearl Harbor, gain a further appreciation of our veterans, learn parts of another culture, and, of course, showcase their talents.

“That’s going to be an experience. I can’t wait,” said Ava Gibson, a junior at the high school.

Eighth-grader Elijah Ward added, “This will mean we will have a chance out here in the world. East Cleveland will be known.”

“The most important thing is to build strong young people. Young people who are at their best," Woods said. “And that’s what we try our best to do here.”

It will cost about $3,000 per student to make this trip a reality. If you’d like to help with the effort, you can click the link to donate here.

