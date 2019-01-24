INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — A shelter dog from Parma had the opportunity to meet with the mayor of Independence.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA of Parma has been collecting money for Brownie's surgery.

The city of Independence After School Program decided to have a fundraiser and collected $700 for his surgery.

Brownie, a one-year-old Hound mix, arrived at the shelter in early October.

He was transported from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee that uses euthanasia to make space in their facility.

When Brownie arrived at the shelter, the staff noticed that he was limping and not using his back left leg.

The shelter in Tennessee said that Brownie's former owners ran him over with a car.

Brownie did not receive immediate medical treatment at the time of the accident and was instead taken to a shelter and left there.

The shelter's veterinarians examined Brownie and decided that they needed to save his leg.

Brownie's leg was fractured and had a soft tissue injury and bone damage.

After consulting with an orthopedic surgeon, it was determined that Brownie would need a $5,000 surgery called an arthrodesis which would ultimately stabilize the leg.

The City of Independence After School Program decided to help Brownie by selling stuffed animals that were featured on the facility's Christmas tree around the holidays.

Brownie met with mayor Anthony Togliatti and accepted a check for the surgery.

The dog has his surgery on Jan. 10 at the Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital in Akron and is doing great.

Brownie will be available for adoption next week.