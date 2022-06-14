Shooters on the Water celebrates 35 years in business

CLEVELAND — Shooters On the Water is hosting a week-long party, in honor of its 35th summer in business on the West Bank of the Cleveland Flats.

Bars and restaurants have come and gone in the flats over the last three decades, but Shooters has remained.

“We are basically the anchor on this side,” said Roger Loecy, the owner of Shooters.

“Every year there’s a new crew coming out.”

Loecy, a Chardon native, had the idea to open Shooters when he was in Florida, with his longtime friend Dave Thomas, yes, of Wendy’s.

“We got to be really good friends and we got to be friends with the guys who owned the Shooters down there. He had a big boat and I had a big boat and we said ‘why don’t we build something in Cleveland in the flats? It’s really hopping,” said Loecy.

Loecy became the sole-owner years ago but said when they first opened the Flats was experiencing a resurgence.

“I really liked it back then. It was really honkey-tonk,” he said “When we moved over here, that’s when it really started.”

Linda Obral was a waitress in 1987 when the doors first opened.

“I was here the first day we opened,” she said. “It was the hottest ticket in town, best time of my life. It did great business, the food was always good. There were movie stars, baseball players, football players.”

Paul McLaughlin remembers those days, too. He said he and his friends used to frequent Shooters every weekend back then.

“We were here at the very beginning. I was in my early twenties,” he said. “In Cleveland, I mean, the summertime. This was the happening place.”

Like any business owner, Loecy has seen his ups and downs.

“COVID was a little rough, especially being closed,” he said.

And there’s been an influx of development on the East Bank of the flats, across the river.

“That side, they have all kinds of stuff over there,” he said. “But there’s enough room for everyone.”

He said the entertainment on the West Bank still brings in plenty of customers.

“The comedy club, the music bar, the pavilion [Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica] that brings down 5,000 people every time they have a concert,” he said.

Loecy said they’re constantly evolving with the times.

“We have to change out the menu, have to change our entertainment, to change with what people like,” he said.

But the secret to success? Well, that’s easy; It’s the view.

“It’s the best view of any bar in Cleveland,” said McLaughlin.

If you want to celebrate Shooters’ 35-anniversary party, you have all week to do it.

Monday, June 13: ‘In the Biz Industry Night.’

Tuesday, June 14: ‘Flag Day,’ a patriotic salute with a 70-piece band.

Wednesday, June 15: ‘Pink Party’ cornhole, beer pong and DJ.

Thursday, June 16: ‘VIP’ invitation-only party.

Friday, June 17: ‘Dirty Thirty’ Birthday.

Saturday, June 18: ‘West Bank Waikiki Luau.’

