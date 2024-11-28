Shop local on Small Business Saturday

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — The biggest shopping days of the year are almost here. After you hit the major retail stores on Black Friday, make sure to shop small on Saturday.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank visited a historic shopping district in Olmsted Falls with something for everyone on your list.

Grand Pacific Junction features more than 30 unique shops, restaurants and services, including Ohio Wick House. Owner Stephanie Smith opened her candle shop in 2022. It's known for its uniquely named scents.

"It's always so heartwarming to me when people come into the store and they're laughing at the names of the candles and they're having a good time," said Smith.

With inflation still impacting many people's budgets, Smith is working to make items more affordable.

"My supplies, the materials I use, I've seen a huge influx in the cost of those for myself to make everything. I'm doing the best I can to keep prices down for customers and shoppers this year," said Smith.

The owner of Renee's Unique Boutique & More is facing similar challenges.

"Shipping costs have gone up and the price points on certain things have gone up," said Renee Banning.

Banning's store sells various items, including clothing and knicknacks.

Her boutique and Smith's candle shop also sell items from other local vendors.

"In my shop I have items that are from other local small businesses to kind of encourage them and support them and get their name out there, too," said Smith.

Smith and Banning are looking forward to welcoming shoppers on Small Business Saturday and hoping for a big boost in business.

"Throughout the years I've always seen a great turnout for Small Business Saturday. I do think that the community does realize how important it is to come out and support us on that day," said Smith.

For every $100 spent at a local business, more than half goes back to the local community.

For more information about the shops at Grand Pacific Junction, click here.