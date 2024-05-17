Sisters competing in Cleveland Marathon to honor their mother, a racing icon who died from brain cancer

HUDSON, Ohio — Runners across Northeast Ohio are preparing to lace up ahead of the highly anticipated Cleveland Marathon this weekend.

But before they take their marks, a group of sisters are sharing their late mother's inspirational race journey.

They're running in honor of their beloved mother, Kathleen Korosi, whose life was recently cut short by brain cancer at age 78.

Their mother was an accomplished athlete and truly a pioneer in the sport.

The 2024 Cleveland Marathon carries even more purpose and passion this year for the sisters. A bond between sisters is special. But a bond between sisters who run together is something genuinely unbreakable.

"Running has brought us together as a family. And it's been a family activity since we were small," Laurene Sweet said.

Oldest sister, Carolyn Moffitt and her middle sisters, Michelle Sherrer and Laurene Sweet, are lifelong runners inspired by their late mother's strength, bravery and love.

"I just wanna relive it like how she did in that Cleveland race," Moffitt said.

"It's a tribute to her. Just to bring the whole family together and feel grateful that she gave us this inspiration," Sherrer said.

"It brings back a memory of 2011. The three of us ran the marathon. The three of us did the half marathon actually. Our mother, at age 65, ran the full marathon," Sweet said.

"Four months ago is when she received the diagnosis of Glioblastoma. She was still biking 20 miles a day and swimming a mile a day—right up to that diagnosis," Sweet said.

Their mother was that of a racing icon in Northeast Ohio and the Painesville area where they grew up.

Kathleen was a third overall winner of the then Revco Cleveland Marathon in 1980.

She has an incredible trophy to prove it.

She ran over 100 marathons in her lifetime and hundreds of other races.

She juggled being a full-time mom while working in the medical field.

She ran up until age 69.

Carolyn's Hudson kitchen has become a makeshift tribute site for dozens of race medals and trophies.

Countless newspaper clippings highlight her storied racing career and profound achievements.

What's even more remarkable is that she didn't even begin competitively running until she was in her thirties and had birthed her four children.

"There wasn't a lot of female runners back in the 70s, and I felt so proud watching her," Sherrer said.

"We figured she's done well over 100 marathons in her lifetime. That's bravery to go out there and just put your heart into it," Moffitt said.

Their mother's cancer diagnosis admittedly shocked and caught the entire family off guard.

But the girls and their brother Brent came together to be by her side for her final steps and breaths.

"She was very brave when she decided not to do any treatment. Just like she was brave to do all these extreme type of races," Moffitt said.

She lost her battle with Glioblastoma at 3:30 p.m. in South Carolina on the day of The Total Solar Eclipse— April 8.

"She wanted to do something to feel alive every single day," Sweet said.

As sisters sporting matching, customized shirts, they're running the 2024 Cleveland Half and Full Marathon to honor their mother's bravery against cancer and motivating everyone to run for something.

"Look, mom, you did a great thing. While you were here on this earth, and here we are trying to follow in your footsteps," Moffitt said.

The sisters are now living out their mother's legacy by running and working in the medical field—just like she did.

Upwards of ten family members will participate in the Cleveland Half and Full Marathons.

They're hosting a special tribute and service on Saturday ahead of the Sunday race.

The sisters say brain cancer research is critical as the course of treatment is debilitating, and there is no real cure.

The Cleveland Full and Half Marathons are set for Sunday, May 19, at 7 a.m.

In a blind coincidence—while shooting the story and interviewing the family, I discovered I'm related to Carolyn's husband, Tim Moffitt, as second cousins.

Small world!

