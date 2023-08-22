SIX: The Musical brings girl power to the next level at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — The glitz and glamour of Broadway has officially returned to Cleveland's beloved Playhouse Square.

Multi-Tony Award-winning production "SIX: The Musical" is taking center stage.

It's a unique twist on history providing a fresh perspective on Henry VIII and the women around him.

"It's absolutely exhilarating," Zan Berube, SIX cast member, said.

"It feels like a party every time we get to go out on stage," Jana Glover, SIX cast member, said.

Dubbed the original musical that everyone is losing their head over, SIX is a journey through history that finally gives Henry VIII's six wives the opportunity to tell their story—"HERSTORY".

"You know these queens because of their husband Henry the VIII but in this story, you get to know them, and you get to know their struggles and what they were about and what they accomplished," Aryn Bohannon, SIX cast member, said.

SIX revolves around one powerhouse pop/rock performance after the next.

Berube, who plays Anne Boleyn, says the show is highly interactive, and its success is due in part to the young cast's incredible chemistry on and off stage.

It's a true sisterhood.

"You have your moment, you have your song, you get to re-tell your queen story but also you get to watch these five other women take power," Berube said.

The six wives who in history were “Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived" come together as one superb girl group.

The audience is there to listen up and take it all in.

The elaborate, award winnings costumes are colorful, detailed, and a bit heavy.

The women look like they're ready to go to war!

"I feel very strong in it. It's about 15 pounds, which is really nice and challenging—which is a workout for sure," Glover said.

"It's very much like putting on our armor just because there's a lot of bells and whistles when it comes to latching on," Bohannon said.

They host a singing competition to see who went through the MOST with Henry VIII.

Each is finally given a voice and bond as one.

"There is a great message and you'll walk away feeling empowered and inspired," Glover said.

SIX runs through Sunday, September 10.

Tickets are available here.

