Skin cancer advocates stress importance of early detection, prevention

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. It is also one of the most preventable. However, most skin cancer cases go undetected until it's too late.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke to a local dermatologist and skin cancer survivor about the importance of regular skin cancer screenings.

Brook Park resident Mary Conley visited her dermatologist last June for a regular checkup. During the appointment, her doctor noticed something abnormal.

"She examined me, looked through everything over when she went up to my face and she said I'm not real happy with this," said Conley.

Conley's dermatologist did a biopsy on the side of her nose. A few days later, Conley was diagnosed with basal cell cancer.

She was referred to Dr. Mihir Shah, a dermatologist and reconstructive surgeon in Westlake, for Mohs surgery.

"Mohs surgery is basically where we remove the cancer. Once we know the cancer it out, we put stitches in," said Shah.

The surgery was a success, but Conley said the experience was frightening.

"It was scary. You never realize how vain you are until they're chopping up your face," said Conley.

Conley said she never paid attention to her skin despite spending a lot of time in the sun for decades.

"In the early '60s, nobody really realized the dangers of the sun," said Conley. "We'd just lay on the beach and cook from 10 o'clock in the morning until four o'clock in the afternoon."

Today, Conley never leaves her house without a sunhat, sunglasses and sunblock.

Shah warned anyone can develop skin cancer, no matter your age or skin tone, but he said it is easily preventable.

"We usually recommend wearing a sunscreen every single day, at least in SPF 30, but higher is better," said Shah. "If you can try and avoid the peak hours of the day, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, that's when the sun is kind of the strongest."

Shah also suggested checking your skin for unusual spots every month.

"If you notice something that's changing or growing, if you have one that, that really sticks out to you, you want to bring that to our attention," said Shah.

Shah said since Conley was treated for basal cell skin cancer early, the chance of it coming back is very low.

"I feel doubly blessed because I am a survivor of breast cancer and a survivor of bladder cancer," said Conley. "I am a walking miracle."



