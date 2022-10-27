Smartphone app offers Northeast Ohio residents flexible shifts, work opportunities on their own terms

CLEVELAND — It’s that time of year when we are all looking ahead to the holidays and figuring out how we’ll afford the necessities.

Between food, travel, and gifts—it adds up fast.

A smartphone app that can help you make some extra cash, and do it entirely on your own terms is garnering widespread attention.

It’s called “Instawork".

Instawork allows you to pick and choose the shifts and jobs that work best for you and your busy schedule.

Users call it a "mobile side hustle".

Cleveland State University Freshman Pre-Med and Biology major Emma Grigsby is constantly busy, darting to and from classes across campus while trying to maintain a social life.

But finding a part-time job has been a challenge for her and her friends.

“It’s pretty hard kinda balancing it all because certain shifts don’t wanna meet your goals cause you’re stuck doing classes," said Grigsby.

Looking to make a little cash on the side ahead of the holidays, she checked out the app Instawork.

The virtual job bank connects hourly workers with businesses across the area.

The user gets to work when they want, how they want, and for how long they want—calling all the shots.

“This is really nice, kinda simple layout too 'cause it gives you prices for how much you can work a job," said Grigsby.

Kira Caban, a Flexible Work expert, says a current surplus of jobs is available, and it's a worker's market.

In Ohio, the average starting rate on the Instawork app is around $18 an hour, which is almost double the state's minimum wage. The jobs are temporary.

"There's a ton of opportunity out there. And I think that there has been a shift in how people are deciding what work opportunities are willing to take on during the pandemic," said Caban.

The jobs range from bartender and server to retail merchandiser to general laborer, like working in a warehouse.

The app allows you to find a shift and start working within as little as 24 hours.

It's updated daily with new gigs.

"It's something that sounds good. It can help you save some money," said Abigail Pacheco of Cleveland.

Instawork comes at a critical time when the National Retail Federation forecasts American consumers to spend an average of $997.73 on gifts and holiday items each Christmas season.

“If you're thinking about gift giving and you want to save some extra money as you're buying gifts for your loved ones and friends, this may be an extra way that you can save some money that way," said Caban.

The jobs do not offer overtime or benefits.

At the end of the shift, you can opt to get paid immediately.

For more information or to download Instawork, click here.

