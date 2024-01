A Solon firefighter suffered minor injuries after a ceiling collapsed while the department was putting out the fire.

The fire broke out at a home on Maple Drive around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said bitter cold conditions made battling the fire a challenge.

The fire started in the garage and extended to the attic, causing major damage to the home.

It took firefighters more than three hours to get the fire out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.