South Euclid police launch homicide investigation after 91-year-old woman found dead in bushes

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — South Euclid Police are investigating the death of 91-year-old Essie Mae Henry as a homicide.

Henry's body was found around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Police found her in bushes near Warrensville Center Road and Colony Road, close to her home on Colony Road.

It's unclear how long she had been there.

On Friday the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of her death as a homicide.

Police said at the time of her death she was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, a black skirt and black boots.

Her neighbors told News 5 that she was always kind, friendly and that it was normal for her to be outside on a walk. They said they were in complete shock.

If you know anything about Essie Henry's death you're asked to call Detective Michael DeMario at 216-691-4210 or email mdemario@sepolice.us.