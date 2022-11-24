St. Augustine Hunger Center prepped to feed 12,000 Clevelanders this Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND — It is an all-hands-on-deck mission and a labor of love this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers and organizers worked feverishly inside St. Augustine Hunger Center late Wednesday afternoon in anticipation for the big event.

They prepped turkey, stuffing, vegetables and all the fixings — fit for a Thanksgiving feast.

Workers plan to feed upwards to 12,000 people today.

Many of those meals will be served in person at St. Augustine Hunger Center and over at the Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center.

Other meals will be dropped off and delivered to those who can't make it out.

Officials say it's abundantly clear that there is a great need for assistance and support, especially in pandemic times.

"If you're a family that's really feeling the crunch of the last two years of COVID and inflation, the cost of a turkey is up 39%... I think that it's really nice to be able to provide a meal for these people that need to celebrate maybe even more so than those who are doing ok," said Meghan Pitrik, director of emergency assistance services at Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland.

If you or your loved ones are looking for a Thanksgiving meal, head over to St. Augustine Hunger Center located at 1400 Howard Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113 and the Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center at 1736 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114. The hot meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are needed at both locations throughout the day.

In addition, Catholic Charities are seeking volunteers to drop off and deliver hot meals. Head to the Barons Arena at 5310 Hauserman Road starting at 9:30 a.m.

Cars will begin to be loaded with meals at that time.

For more information on the event and ways to give back, click here.