St. Bridget elementary school in Parma to close after 64 years

PARMA, Ohio — One final school mass was held at St. Bridget of Kildare Elementary School on Wednesday because when the bell rings at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, school will be out for good.

The doors opened in 1957, but the trends of the demographics in the neighborhood have changed over time and there simply aren't enough kids to keep the school up and running.

The church isn't going anywhere, but the school will be closing.

“We have kids who have parents and grandparents attending this school. We have community members who have been here since the school opened," St. Bridget principal Matt Falk said.

Like Cindy Grogran, who graduated from St. Bridget in 1964 and still pitches in as a youth minister and substitute teacher.

“I’m gonna miss the kids desperately. My heart & soul are here. I love it," Grogan said.

First-grade teacher Therese McCall attended St. Bridget and is trying to make the final week special for the kids.

“There’s been tears already this year… and there will be a lot of tears on Friday," McCall said.

